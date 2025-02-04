Everyone’s Invited! 50 States, 50 Protests. Wednesday @ Noon

Cliff Cash brings an inspiring story of young women in his small, Southern town speaking up bravely, despite the threat of retaliation. He's made a video to ask everyone who can to Show Up to their State Capitol This Wednesday, February 5 at noon. Purpose? To REJECT Project 2025. He doesn't have to ask me twice! #LFG!
By JacqratFebruary 4, 2025

Near the bottom of this letter is a video from Cliff Cash Comedy.

When I happened across his reel yesterday morning I was given a renewed sense of energy. When you get all the way down there, just click that link to see if it does the same for you.

I'd never heard of him before, but from this day forward, I will always support his career. Today's effort of support was to hit his ‘subscribe’ and ‘like’ button, too. Because he asked "Especially the white people to speak up."

This shortened version explains why he’s fired up to tell everyone about a nationwide protest to happen this Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Cliff loves that people are being brave enough to stand up and speak up — even as their voice wavers.

And Wednesday's show of solidarity is a fantastic way to illustrate that we, as a nation reject Project 2025 being forced down our throats.
“We The People — Reject Project 2025. When We Empower Ourselves and Each Other, We Become Unstoppable.”

screen_shot_2025-02-03_at_10.47.25_am

This is it, this is the signal. Time to rise up and stand up to the people who are destroying our Democratic Republic before our own eyes.

If you can help spread the word to everyone able to attend, that would be great. Be sure to let others know that if they can’t get to their state capitol, there are still ways to have their voices heard.

50_state_50_capitols_

And now, back to Cliff's heroic efforts!

And thank you, Cliff Cash Comedy!

Here's the YouTube video you've been promised:

Thank you for always doing what you can to help make this a better world,

Jacquie, for the entire Blue America team

