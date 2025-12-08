EXCLUSIVE: Hegseth/Navy Delete Boat Attack Survivor Video

Melissa Corrigan, former Navy Cryptologist now with Blue Amp Media, just broke A BIG STORY:



"...the two individuals who survived a boat strike were brought on board the USS Iwo Jima and began to be processed in accordance with military and international humanitarian law, including the capture of photo and video documentation. According to a confidential document shared with us by an anonymous source, there was an immediate disagreement to even begin documentation of the detainee processing.

Shipboard personnel insisted on documenting, referring to standing policy. Marines who brought the detainees on board pushed back, citing the word of the Commodore that video and photography were prohibited. The Public Affairs Officer prevailed and documentation ensued, both photo and video.

But less than two hours later, the order came down for that footage to be deleted. All of it. Our anonymous source states after much deliberation and conferring with JAG, the order was confirmed: delete all video and photographic documentation of the detainees.

It would seem Hegseth made people disappear. Please read the rest and watch the video.