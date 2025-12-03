Hegseth Destroys His 'Fog Of War' Defense With Own Words

MS Now's Joe Scarborough easily decimated Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's lies to cover up his murderous actions against alleged Venezuelan drug smugglers in a small boat after the SOD claimed he wasn't aware of what happened after the first of four strikes against the boat.

During Tuesday's creepy cabinet meeting, Whiskey Pete claimed the killing of the two surviving occupants was because of the 'fog of war' they were facing while trying to pulverize a small motorboat.

Q: So you didn't see any survivors, to be clear, after that first strike? HEGSETH: I did not personally see survivors, but I stand because the thing was on fire. It was exploded in fire and smoke. You can't see anything. You got digital. This is called the fog of war.

The US is not at war with anyone, hence there can't be a fog of war, just incompetence.

Beside that, Hegseth is trying to blame Admiral Bradley for the murderous actions he ordered and first celebrated but now claims he was too busy to stick around after the first strike and order the kill shot..

By the way, how many missiles does it take to sink a small motorboat?

The Morning Joe host came back and destroyed Hegseth's lies.

SCARBOROUGH: Yeah, you know, but you were talking about the fog of war the morning after this happened. That happened on September 2nd. Then on September 3rd, there was no fog of war. You were in complete command. You were in complete charge. You knew exactly who was on that boat. You knew exactly when that boat was fired upon. You knew everything, Mr. Secretary, about what happened that day. It wasn't like, 'oh, there's a fog of war. 'Oh, were people hanging on?' 'And did I commit war crimes?' I'm not sure.' This is what you said the morning after the strike. (Cue Fox and Friends video) HEGSETH: I can tell you that was definitely not artificial intelligence.



I watched it live. We knew exactly who was in that boat. We knew exactly what they were doing and we knew exactly who they represented. And that was the Trende Aragway, a narco terrorist organization designated by the United States, trying to poison our country with illicit drugs. SCARBOROUGH: So since he knew exactly what was going on, he will know, as the Washington Post reported, the boat was not hit once. It was not hit twice. It was not hit three times. It was hit four times when he knew exactly, according to his own words, the day after the event, what happened that day off the coast of Venezuela. Two of those strikes, I'm sure the Secretary of Defense knows, were to kill the crew and twice more to sink the boat, according to four people familiar with the operation. So again, as usual, every day he comes out, and every day he says something that is more in conflict with what he said the day before.

If the Senate does investigate these outrageous actions and concludes what we all see and know for ourselves, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, along with everybody else who carried out these orders, would be in jeopardy of being charged with war crimes.

Hegseth's obsession with his own 'media stardom' and his overstimulated sense of importance and masculinity have hung him out to dry.

These boat strikes, in my view, are illegal and immoral, as many legal analysts agree. The incompetence virus has infected the entire leadership running the DOD and the DOJ, with Trump unqualified buffoons at the helm.