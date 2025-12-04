WSJ: Whiskey Pete Hegseth Pushed Admiral Holsey To Step Down

Holsey had concerns about the legality of lethal strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.
By Susie MadrakDecember 4, 2025

Pete Hegseth did exactly what we all thought he did with the admiral in charge of military ops in the Caribbean -- he forced him out for telling him the truth. The Wall Street Journal has the story:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shocked official Washington in mid-October when he announced that the four-star head of U.S. military operations in the Caribbean was retiring less than a year into his tenure.

But according to two Pentagon officials, Hegseth asked Adm. Alvin Holsey to step down, a de facto ouster that was the culmination of months of discord between Hegseth and the officer. It began days after President Trump’s inauguration in January and intensified months later when Holsey had initial concerns about the legality of lethal strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, according to former officials aware of the discussions.

Not long after, Hegseth announced that Holsey would be retiring.

That Pete Hegseth, what a leader among men. But don't worry, he seems to have found a more agreeable admiral to defend his heinous act:

Two survivors of a Sept. 2 U.S. strike on a boat in the Caribbean were killed in follow-up attacks after they were seen still aboard the damaged vessel alongside packages of illegal narcotics, a senior commander is expected to tell lawmakers Thursday.

Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley plans to say he and his legal adviser concluded the two survivors were attempting to continue their drug run, making them and the already-damaged vessel legitimate targets for another attack, two defense officials said.

[...] The version of events Bradley is expected to deliver would rebut claims by legal experts that the killing of the two survivors could have constituted a war crime.

Simple way to settle this, Pete. Show us the second video!

