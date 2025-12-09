Defense Bill To Limit Hegseth Travel Budget Unless He Turns Over Boat Strike Videos

The fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act would effectively punish Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by curtailing his travel budget if he refuses to turn over "unedited" video of the strikes President Donald Trump has ordered on alleged drug boats.
By David EdwardsDecember 9, 2025

The fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act would effectively punish Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by curtailing his travel budget if he refuses to turn over "unedited" video of the strikes President Donald Trump has ordered on alleged drug boats.

According to the legislation, Hegseth would only be entitled to 75% of his travel budget unless he "provides to the Committees on Armed Services of the House of Representatives and the Senate unedited video of strikes conducted against designated terrorist organizations in the area of responsibility of the United States Southern Command."

Later this week, Congress is scheduled to approve the defense spending bill without changes.

Over the weekend, Hegseth declined to say if he would release the controversial videos to Congress.

