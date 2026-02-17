Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Artificially Intelligent or Genuinely Stupid?
By TengrainFebruary 17, 2026

Above, ‘80s group Trans-X performs, Living on Video. Yup, today we look at Artificial Intelligence.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: The AI Apocalypse.

Mock Paper Scissors: Hic(!)seth Declares War On Fancy Autocomplete For Failing To Be Fascistic Enough.

Matt Schumer: Something Big is Happening.

No More Mister Nice Blog is a 2028 Election Doomer.

Bonus Track: Weird Al Yankovic Describes EVERY United States President.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

