Trump Bars EPA From Fighting ‘Most Terrible Environmental Threat In Human History’

n what the Sierra Club described as an act to “formalize climate denialism as official government policy,” the Trump administration announced Thursday that it has revoked the long-standing “endangerment finding” that allowed the Environmental Protection Agency to pass regulations fighting the climate crisis.

The 2009 endangerment finding determined that the emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases posed a hazard to public health and welfare by causing the planet to warm dramatically, citing overwhelming scientific evidence, which has only grown more indisputable in the nearly two decades since.

With the US Supreme Court having ruled in 2007 that the EPA could make regulations on climate change if it were deemed a health risk, this finding served as the basis for virtually every climate-related EPA regulation under the 1970 Clean Air Act, including those limiting emissions from motor vehicles, power plants, oil and gas facilities, and other sources of pollution.

The finding has been a target of the fossil fuel industry since it was reached. Under President Donald Trump, who has boasted openly of serving the fossil fuel industry in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars of financial support during his last election, they have found their hero.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, who has enthusiastically backed Trump’s initiatives to expand oil drilling and coal mining, called the repeal of the finding “the largest deregulatory action in the history of America.”

Indeed, it is expected to immediately eviscerate fuel-efficiency standards and electric vehicle requirements for cars and trucks, which are already the largest single source of carbon dioxide emissions in the US, contributing about 1.8 billion metric tons in 2022.

While the White House has said the reduced efficiency standards will “save the American people $1.3 trillion in crushing regulations,” this is a drop in the ocean compared to the $87 trillion in economic disruption that a study by researchers at the University of Chicago and the University of Pennsylvania estimated will come over the next 25 years as a result of increased natural disasters and sea-level rise caused by American corporations’ fossil fuel outputs.

In the United States, weather disasters—exacerbated by global warming—caused $115 billion in total damages last year, the third most since tracking began in 1980, behind only 2023 and 2024. Last year had more billion-dollar disasters than any other year on record.

Anne Jellema, the executive director of the environmental group 350.org, said repealing the endangerment finding “isn’t about saving taxpayers’ money, it’s about saving an industry that has already been exposed as a permanent danger to American families.”

“While the Trump administration can manipulate scientific agencies, it can never suppress the truth that ordinary people in the US and around the world are paying the real price for Big Oil’s profits: Lives are being lost, homes are being destroyed, and costs are soaring,” she said.

The Trump administration does not have the last word on the endangerment finding. Climate groups, including Earthjustice, have already stated their intention to challenge the legality of the decision.

“The courts have repeatedly affirmed EPA’s obligation to clean up climate pollution,” said Earthjustice president Abigail Dillen. “There is no way to reconcile EPA’s decision with the law, the science, and the reality of disasters that are hitting us harder every year.”

Dillen said, “Earthjustice and our partners will see the Trump administration in court.” But it may face an uphill battle.

Though the Supreme Court laid the groundwork for the finding’s creation, the current right-wing majority has rolled back its authority in recent years, most notably in 2022, when the justices limited the EPA’s authority to impose emissions standards on power plants.

David Arkush, the director of Public Citizen’s climate program, said that “if left to stand,” the rollback of the endangerment finding “will hamstring the government’s ability to combat the most terrible environmental threat in human history, harming Americans and the world for decades to come.”

“Abundant scientific evidence supports the EPA’s prior conclusion that greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare,” he added. “Americans feel the effects of climate change constantly, as we experience more dangerous hurricanes, furnace-like heat domes, walls of water slamming into our children’s summer camps, raging wildfires, and other extreme weather driven by greenhouse gases.”

