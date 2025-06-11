Trump Admin To Put More Mercury, Other Toxins In Our Air

While they’re exposing us to more poisons, the Killer Trump administration wants to exacerbate climate change, too. As usual, this latest death plan is shrouded in language claiming to make our lives better.

The New York Times got hold of an Environmental Protection Agency document outlining the plans. EPA administrator Lee Zeldin plans to announce the proposed changes “within days,” according to The Times:

Mr. Zeldin in a statement said he is “opposed to shutting down clean, affordable and reliable energy for American families.” “E.P.A. needs to pursue common-sense regulation to Power the Great American Comeback, not continue down the last administration’s path of destruction and destitution,” he said. … The new rule, according to the document, would loosen emissions limits for toxic substances such as lead, nickel and arsenic by 67 percent. For some coal plants, the proposed rule weakens mercury limits by 70 percent. It also repeals a requirement that all plants continuously monitor the exhaust coming out of their smokestacks. … When coal is burned, it releases mercury, which can contaminate land, oceans and streams. Coal-fired power plants account for 44 percent of all mercury emissions in the United States, according to the E.P.A. Once in the atmosphere, mercury emissions convert into a form known as methylmercury, which can accumulate in fish and other food. Exposure can cause serious neurological damage in developing fetuses and children, and has been associated with respiratory ailments and heart disease in adults.

Do you think Shadow President Stephen Miller has a quota for dead Americans, too?