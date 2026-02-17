Robert Duvall RIP

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert Duvall passed away Monday at the age of 95.

While many know Duval from his role as the consigliere to Marlon Brando's Godfather, my two favorite roles of his were the surfing-obsessed commander in Vietnam in "Apocalypse Now" and the recovering alcoholic singer in "Tender Mercies."

The NY Times, "Mr. Duvall’s singular trait was to immerse himself in roles so deeply that he seemed to almost disappear into them — an ability that was “uncanny, even creepy the first time” it was witnessed, said Bruce Beresford, the Australian who directed him in the 1983 film “Tender Mercies.”

There are many more roles in which he excelled, but for me, those two stood out.

Lonesome Dove was an exceptional TV made mini-series too.

