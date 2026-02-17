Robert Duvall RIP

Another Hollywood icon has left us
By John AmatoFebruary 17, 2026

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert Duvall passed away Monday at the age of 95.

While many know Duval from his role as the consigliere to Marlon Brando's Godfather, my two favorite roles of his were the surfing-obsessed commander in Vietnam in "Apocalypse Now" and the recovering alcoholic singer in "Tender Mercies."

The NY Times, "Mr. Duvall’s singular trait was to immerse himself in roles so deeply that he seemed to almost disappear into them — an ability that was “uncanny, even creepy the first time” it was witnessed, said Bruce Beresford, the Australian who directed him in the 1983 film “Tender Mercies.”

There are many more roles in which he excelled, but for me, those two stood out.

Lonesome Dove was an exceptional TV made mini-series too.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon