Alabama Sen. Tuberville In Trouble For Voting In Florida

Once again, the accusation looks a lot like an admission.

As Raw Story reported, Sen. Tommy Tuberville has championed Trump’s voter suppression legislation, known as the SAVE Act. He claimed that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election because of “rampant voter fraud.”

It turns out Tuberville has some serious ‘splaining to do on that very subject.

AL.com’s Kyle Whitmire has been digging into rumors that Sen. Tommy Tuberville is actually a Floridian and so ineligible to run for governor in Alabama. “Alabama law requires candidates for governor to have lived in the state for the last seven years,” Whitmire noted.

Now, Whitmire and AL.com have some very damning receipts.

Tuberville owns a 4,000-square-foot home in Florida, worth at least $4 million, Whitmire reports. He has owned it for nearly 20 years. In 2017, his wife and son bought a much smaller, much less valuable house in Auburn, Alabama, which Tuberville had claimed as his residence. He sold that home in 2023, according to Whitmire.

Yet also in 2017, Tuberville “filmed a promo for ESPN saying he had moved to Florida after he retired from coaching, and called it ‘a great place to live,’” Whitmire found. He also found that, as Alabama’s U.S. Senator, Tuberville “has used campaign funds and taxpayer dollars to fly to Florida” and spends at least as much of his downtime there as in Alabama.

Then there’s this: “Recently, at an induction into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, Tuberville said he goes back to Auburn for three or four ball games a year, before he seemed to catch himself, saying “actually” he lived in Auburn, when not working in Washington, D.C.”

This week, Tuberville’s primary challenger, Ken McFeeters, was allowed by the state’s GOP to challenge Tuberville’s nomination. That gives McFeeters the power to subpoena witnesses and records. Suddenly, Tuberville, after previously refusing to do so, coughed up seven years of Alabama tax returns showing residency in that state since August, 2018.

Why then did Tuberville and his wife vote in Florida in November 2018, three months after he said he became an Alabama resident? Whitmire caught Tuberville confirming he had voted in Florida that year on a radio talk show some months later.

So it seems that either Tuberville has been lying about his Alabama residency, or he committed the same crime of voter fraud he has been projecting onto others.