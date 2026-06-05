Trump’s Cabinet Fluffs And Flatters Him Every Six Sentences

The New York Times did a deep dive into Donald Trump’s cabinet meetings. The results are disturbing but not surprising.

After reviewing every televised Trump cabinet meeting from February 2025 to March 2026, The Times found, "On average, at least one of every six sentences either flattered Mr. Trump, gave him credit or criticized his political opponents.."

The Times also reviewed the 22 televised cabinet meetings in Trump’s first term. It concluded that he has been complimented far more in his second term cabinet meetings than in his first. That's even though he has since been convicted of 34 felonies and impeached for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and attack on the Capitol after he couldn't handle losing the 2020 election.

Interestingly, at least to me, The Times noted that while Secretary of State and (2028 presidential hopeful) Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe “packed their speaking time with praise,” others, such as Vice President JD Vance (who likened Trump to Hitler before deciding he was just fine being "Hitler's" VP) focused on attacking Democrats.

The Sycophants Cabinet cares as little about the truth as their Dear Leader. Many of their statements “are exaggerated or not factually accurate,” according to The Times.

And yet, “Flattery of Mr. Trump is not enough to keep the job. Four of Mr. Trump’s cabinet officials have been fired or resigned this year, and he may be considering removing more,” The Times said.

In its article on the subject, Truthout reported that the level of sycophancy from the people who taxpayers pay to serve taxpayers has reached “levels that are typical in authoritarian governments.”

While working to curry Trump’s corrupt favor, the cabinet does not seem to be winning over the public. Truthout also wrote that “historians have viewed both Trump cabinets “as being among the worst ever in U.S. history, noting that his appointees have lacked relevant experience for the roles they serve, have had high turnover rates, have been based on loyalty, and have had low approval ratings among the American public.”

They’re not doing much for Trump’s public image, either. Trump is deeply underwater on the subjects that were supposed to be his strong suits: immigration, trade, the economy, and inflation. He is also less popular than Joe Biden was at this point in his term, way less popular than either Barack Obama or George W. Bush, and even less popular than Trump was in his first term.

It couldn’t happen to a more deserving president and cabinet.