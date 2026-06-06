Todd Blanche Promises To Protect Trump From Future Prosecutions

Acting Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche made clear that he is putting up roadblocks to protect Trump from any future prosecution after he leaves office.

This is not the role for an Atty. General, but it is the role of a sycophantic groupie that wields the power of the DOJ.

Former Fox News host Katie Pavlich now has a show on News Nation, and she brought up a new conspiracy to wet their whistles on.

PAVLICH: You said this week that you believe President Trump absolutely faced prison if he hadn't won the election in 2024. Democrats have been talking a lot about what they call Project 2029, their plans to prosecute the president, administration officials, ICE agents after the term is up, if they regain power either on Capitol Hill or in the White House. Do you believe that's a possibility? And what can be done to prevent this kind of political retribution from Democrats? BLANCHE: Well, do I believe it's a possibility that the Democrats will go after President Trump, his family, anybody that knows him, anybody that worked for him? I think they've proven that to be true. And what can we do about it is we can just keep on exposing. When we learn about the weaponization that happened for many years, we can keep on exposing it and putting roadblocks in place so it never happens again.

Trump was prosecuted and convicted by New York State.

Trump was so immoral that he created all his legal issues for himself. Trying to hide from his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is not helping him, either.

In an interview with the NY Times, Gov. Pritzker did say in 2029 Democrats should prosecute Trump and his officials where legally possible if they retake control in 2028.

"I don’t think you can speak of it in shorthand, but we’ve got to restore the rule of law, and that means holding people accountable who’ve broken the law. I’m talking about the people in this administration who’ve broken the law and federal agents who’ve broken the law."

In the same interview, the Times asked why there wasn't an actual Project 2029 from the Democrats.

Pavlich is trying to create a Project 2029 conspiracy that is only about prosecuting Trump to get the MAGA base active.

It won't work.

Acting Blanche will never be confirmed.