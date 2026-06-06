George Santos Threatened A Reporter? Maybe.

The George Santos Kalshi story keeps getting weirder and weirder.

Right after the story broke about Santos possibly being under investigation by the DOJ for insider trading on Kalshi, it appears that he may have threatened the reporter who reported the story first.

Bobby Allyn is the reporter involved in the very story he was reporting. Shortly after he dug into the Kalshi fiasco, Santos allegedly called Allyn from a blocked number. On the other end - a furious George Santos. The story broke the day before and Santos had been given notice about the pending story.

Santos, with his typical bluster and lies, told the journalist that his "lawyers have been calling the Department of Justice all day, and they can't find any investigation." Allyn wanted to record the call, but Santos refused. So, Allyn did what any good journalist does - he transcribed the conversation. Old school writing (or typing, as the case may be here). And what Santos said to him was shocking.

First, Allyn asked who Santos' lawyers were. He refused to disclose. But, he did say, rudely, "I'm George f*cking Santos, of course I have a legal team."

Then, like any good MAGA, he attacked NPR.

Finally, he said something that may actually get him in real trouble. He allegedly said "This story is going to get you a gun in your face."

A GUN IN YOUR FACE.

Allyn didn't feel threatened, but it was a "bizarre" thing to hear from a former Congressman.

Allyn found Santos' real phone number and actually called him to ask about the threat, which Santos denied making, saying in a text "I NEVER SAID 'this story would get a gun in your face, I said 'it'd blow up in your face."

Then, before a follow up article could even be written, Santos posted a weird tweet on twitter, saying that the reporter was "making things up", although the *things* were never disclosed.

Weird times.