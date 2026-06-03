George Santos Just Can't Stay Out Of Trouble

Kalshi, the prediction market online gambling site, is ripe for manipulation, especially if the topic being bet on can be directly impacted by someone betting on it as a better. And it is a stupid type of crime to be caught doing, especially if you use your name or some other traceable way to identify you as the voter.

Well...

Trump commuted Santos' sentence in October 2025, but it looks like Santos may be in trouble again related to a sketchy Kalshi bet. About himself. That he bet on and directly skewed to set himself up for a big payout.

NPR Is reporting that the DOJ is investigating Santos for insider trading related to a bet Santos made in Febuary of 2026 related to whether he would attend President Trump's State of the Union address.

He posted on social media the very day before: "I'm going to be there for the State of Union in the gallery, guys."

Kalshi traders were betting millions on who would attend the SOTU. When Santos posted the video, it directly impacted the odds.

And then he didn't go to the State of the Union.

He posted on social media while the event was going on..."Watching SOTU from an airport tv was not part of the plan! FML."

That made the odds in the Kalshi bet drop. Fast.

What he didn't disclose was that HE had personally bet on Kalshi that he would NOT be attending the State of the Union. So, not going would actually win him money because he had bet against the larger group of betters that bet that he WOULD be attending based on his first social media post.

He literally juiced the odds, put his thumb on the scale and ripped everyone off.

Kalshi detected the funky Santos' trade and froze his account...and "referred the case to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Department of Justice, which both opened investigations into Santos."

Santos was cagey when contacted by NPR, saying "Well, that's news to me...I'm not saying yes, I'm not saying no" when asked if he had a Kalshi account.

My god, how funny would it be if he ended up back in prison, convicted by Trump's DOJ, for pure greed and a stupid conjob?