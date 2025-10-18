You've GOTTA Be Kidding Me: Trump Commuted George Santos' Prison Sentence

Voting Republican and slavishly praising Donald Trump clearly pays off. George Santos, a convicted felon, liar, criminal, disgusting excuse for a human being, has clearly learned how to play the game. He never strayed from his outspoken support of Donald Trump and that paid off for him on Friday night, when Donald Trump announced on social media that he had COMMUTED George Santos' 7 year prison sentence.

In his long post, Trump said:

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison". He added that he had “just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY." He ended the post with “Good luck George, have a great life!”

As a quick reminder, Santos lied about...a lot. A short list:

He lied to donors, then used their money to make purchases at Hermes and Only Fans. He used campaign money for personal travel and Botox. He lied to collect unemployment benefits. He committed identity theft. He allegedly lied to Congress (What James Comey was just charged with). He reimbursed himself for loans he did not make. He lied about where he went to high school...and college. He lied about working on Wall Street. He made up a history as a landlord, claiming in a campaign bio that he and his family ran a real-estate portfolio of 13 properties. He lied about founding an animal charity. He allegedly swindled a disabled vet whose dog was dying. He may have ripped off an Amish dog breeder with a bad check. He told weird stories about his mother dying related to 9/11. He lied about his grandmother being a Holocaust victim. He also lied about having employees who died in the Pulse shooting. He lied about being Jewish, claiming that he meant he was “Jew-ish” He hid that he was a drag queen in Brazil.

Santos was serving a seven year sentence after pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft charges. HE PLEADED GUILTY. He admitted to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of 11 people.

He reported to prison on July 25th. Now he will be released after serving less than three months.

It is unclear how long it will take to process his release, but it will probably be fairly quick.