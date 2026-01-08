Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1947, David Robert Jones was born in London. A real wartime baby. He went to school in Brixton, then moved to Yorkshire, which is in the north of England, and lived on the farms up there. Later in life he would change his name to Davie Bowie, become a rock star, become a proficient stage and screen actor, marry a supermodel, and become (to his surprise) a New Yorker.

Quite a life.

driftglass: MAGA is a Genre.

The American Prospect: If Democrats Won’t Shut Down the Government, Trump Will.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Facts Don’t Matter.

Attention space nerds! NASA’s Hubble Reveals Largest Known Chaotic Birthplace of Planets.

