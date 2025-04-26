George Santos Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For All His Crimes

George "Kitara Ravache" Santos, disgraced former Republican Congressman, MAGA hero, Trump lover, former Cameo star and now....convicted felon and future prison inmate.

What a fall from grace.

George Santos, who lied about his his entire life story and defrauded donors, was finally sentenced to prison to over seven years for all his criming. He dramatically cried as the sentence was being handed down, as his attorneys had hoped for the minimum sentence of two years. Oh well.

Santos, who pleaded guilty in the summer of 2024 to federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, begged for mercy, reportedly telling the court that he was “humbled” and “chastised” and realized he had betrayed his constituents’ trust. He went on to say “I offer my deepest apologies. I cannot rewrite the past, but I can control the road ahead.”

The judge was unmoved, asking him pointedly “Where is your remorse? Where do I see it?" adding that he always insinuated that "it’s always someone else’s fault.”

As part of his crime spree, he lied to donors and stole the identities of almost a dozen people, including family members. As part of his plea deal, he will have to pay about $580,000 in penalties.

He was released and must report to prison on July 25th. He had no comment when leaving the courthouse.

How long until Trump pardons him? Wait, he isn't rich enough to pay Trump a bribe. Let's see.