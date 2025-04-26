George Santos Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For All His Crimes

Santos was convicted of fraud and identity theft.
George Santos Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For All His Crimes
Credit: Getty Images
By Red PainterApril 26, 2025

George "Kitara Ravache" Santos, disgraced former Republican Congressman, MAGA hero, Trump lover, former Cameo star and now....convicted felon and future prison inmate.

What a fall from grace.

George Santos, who lied about his his entire life story and defrauded donors, was finally sentenced to prison to over seven years for all his criming. He dramatically cried as the sentence was being handed down, as his attorneys had hoped for the minimum sentence of two years. Oh well.

Santos, who pleaded guilty in the summer of 2024 to federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, begged for mercy, reportedly telling the court that he was “humbled” and “chastised” and realized he had betrayed his constituents’ trust. He went on to say “I offer my deepest apologies. I cannot rewrite the past, but I can control the road ahead.”

The judge was unmoved, asking him pointedly “Where is your remorse? Where do I see it?" adding that he always insinuated that "it’s always someone else’s fault.”

As part of his crime spree, he lied to donors and stole the identities of almost a dozen people, including family members. As part of his plea deal, he will have to pay about $580,000 in penalties.

He was released and must report to prison on July 25th. He had no comment when leaving the courthouse.

How long until Trump pardons him? Wait, he isn't rich enough to pay Trump a bribe. Let's see.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon