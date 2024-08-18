George Santos Is Expected To Plead Guilty In Campaign Fraud Trial On Monday

Disgraced former Republican MAGA Representative, George Santos, is reportedly set to plead guilty as early as Monday. In 2023, Santos was charged under a 23-count indictment for a litany of charges, including conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, access device fraud, false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsifying records to obstruct the commission.

It is unclear what kind of plea deal has been arranged with prosecutors, but usually agreeing to enter a plea of guilty greatly reduces the final tally of charges AND the sentence a defendant is facing. So it is quite possible that those 23 counts could be reduced to a handful.

The New York Times is reporting that "witnesses in his campaign fraud case were told by federal prosecutors that he intends to plead guilty on Monday." That is all the detail that is publicly known at this time. But the fact that prosecutors are already making it public to witnesses that may have been scheduled to testify at the trial, which was set to begin on September 9th, confirms that the deal is 99.9% done.

Santos was a pathological and shameless liar, using many aliases and a totally fictitious background, to get elected to a seat in Congress. He used his status as a candidate to take campaign money and use it for personal gain and then lied when confronted with the facts. He lied about his college education, his family's religion and nationality, his jobs and his business entanglements. He aligned himself with an ultra right wing MAGA party, even though he himself is a gay man who had a drag persona. Anything for power, right?

The plea is expected to be entered formally in court on Monday at the Federal District Court.

We will update this post when details of the plea agreement are made public. Hopefully it will include a hefty monetary penalty as well as jail time.

MAGA!!