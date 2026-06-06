It's A Slush Fund! And Permanent Immunity! Two Crimes In One!

Wednesday's edition of Electoral-Vote contains this deeper explanation of what I thought was IRS immunity; it’s actually much, Much, MUCH bigger:

Incidentally, it’s unclear to us why the media is reporting that this deal is only about Trump’s taxes. The language is framed as a release of ALL claims any government agency may have against Trump and the other plaintiffs related to “the Case or the Pending Agency Claims,” “Lawfare and/or Weaponization,” or “any matters currently pending or that could be pending (including tax returns filed before the Effective Date) before Defendants or other agencies or departments.” Did Blanche leave anyone or any part of the government out? We don’t think so. In addition, if one looks carefully at the purported agreement, those capitalized terms also have special significance and purport to confer even broader immunity on Trump. For example, the term “Pending Agency Claims” refers to a claim Trump made under the Federal Tort Claims Act related to the search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. The release language could be read as prohibiting a future DoJ from refiling the criminal classified documents case against Trump.

Talk about a get out of jail free card, he could steal the Resolute Desk, pack it up on his stolen “gift” Qatar airplane to Merde-a-Lardo and not be charged.

And here’s the Jump-Scare:

The Slush Fund is not dead! If it is NOT in writing, it is NOT enforceable. Blanche can bring it back anytime.

And thus it is no-wonder that Hair Füror wants to make Todd Blanche the permanent AG; he’s clearly more crooked than Pam Bondi was.

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors