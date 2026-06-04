Trump Wants To Nominate Evil Minion Todd Blanche As Permanent AG

Tired of dreaming up new gold decorations, Trump said Wednesday he planned to formally nominate acting attorney general Todd Blanche for a full term as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, signaling confidence in his former personal defense lawyer’s leadership of a department over which the president has sought to exert unprecedented control i.e. corruption.

Trump announced his intention to move forward Thursday with the nomination during a White House dinner Wednesday evening, according to a video of his remarks posted to social media by deputy White House chief of staff Dan Scavino.

“We are going to make him permanent attorney general,” Trump said.

Blanche has held the job on a temporary basis since Trump fired former attorney general Pam Bondi earlier this year.

Trump’s decision to back Blanche for a permanent term will kick off a Senate confirmation process that could face tough headwinds.

Some Republican senators have already expressed hesitation about supporting Blanche for the job, raising questions about recent comments in which they believed he appeared to excuse violence committed during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

BREAKING: MS Now confirms Trump will formally nominate his former personal lawyer Todd Blanche to be his next attorney general. Todd Blanche mishandled the Epstein files, supported the controversial slush fund to give to insurrectionists, and targeted Trump's perceived enemies. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2026-06-04T02:10:09.610Z

This was bleeding obvious from Todd Blanche's testimony, except to the 100 journalists who sprinted to their editors with a "Todd Blanche Says Slush Fund is Dead" story. And today, Blanche got the full-time nod bc he knows journalists are painfully easy to manipulate. — emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2026-06-03T20:43:19.131Z

“There’s no evidence that he had hidden cameras throughout his homes.” - Todd Blanche

#EpsteinFiles — Ellie Leonard (@redpencilscript.bsky.social) 2026-06-03T15:38:01.269Z

More recently, Blanche faced open revolt from some portions of the Republican caucus in the Senate, as he unsuccessfully sought to defend a deal struck to settle legal claims Trump had filed against the government with the creation of a $1.8 billion fund to compensate people who believe they have been victims of politicized prosecutions. Facing bipartisan backlash, Blanche returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to announce that plans for the fund had been scuttled.