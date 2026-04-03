New AG Todd Blanche Declares Epstein Case Closed

As Conover Kennard has explained, the timing of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s firing looks darned suspicious. For one thing, it happened 12 days before she was scheduled to be deposed by Congress about the Epstein files.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the committee, has said she is still “legally obligated” to appear, Conover noted. But Chairman James Comer has already hinted he’s looking at ways to back out. A committee spokesperson issued a statement saying, “Since Pam Bondi is no longer Attorney General, Chairman Comer will speak with Republican members and the Department of Justice about the status of the deposition subpoena and confer on next steps,” Politico reported.

Bondi’s chair was still warm when Todd Blanche, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, who was quickly elevated to acting attorney general, visited Fox News for a friendly chat with host Jesse Watters.

Blanche faltered a bit as he claimed that Bondi’s firing had nothing to do with the Epstein files, “I have never heard President Trump say that the Attorney General - was that anything that happened to her had anything to do with the Epstein files.” That’s not a full-throated denial, by the way. Also suspicious: Epstein’s former BFF and Blanche’s former client, Donald Trump, said nothing about why he gave Bondi the boot.

Then Blanche – the guy who met with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell right before she was suspiciously transferred to a cushier prison – declared the Epstein “saga” over.

“Look, the Epstein files has been a saga that's lasted for the entire for the past year, and … the Department of Justice has now released all the files with respect to the Epstein saga,” he said.

That is a big lie. Also, the House Oversight Committee would not have subpoenaed Bondi if they thought there was no more information to be gained. Not that Watters pointed any of that out.

“So, I think that to the extent that the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it will - should not be a part of anything going forward,” Blanche added.

You know, Blanche had just crossed a bridge too far because Watters was skeptical. After Blanche whined that Trump is the only president who has held Epstein accountable, that the Trump administration has been “totally transparent,” and suggested that the Biden administration had covered up the scandal, Watters scoffed.

“I’m not sure you totally get what people feel about that, but I want to move on,” Watters said.