Rep. Stansbury: It’s Time To Depose Trump. Period.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) spoke to MS NOW about the need to depose Donald Trump about allegations against him in the Epstein files. The congresswoman is a member of the House Oversight Committee, which has been investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and the actions of his associates.

“I think it’s important to understand that … when you look at the unredacted names, these are two different individuals” who have accused Trump of sexual assault, she said.

“One of these individuals, Jane Doe Number 4, was actually interviewed by the FBI four separate times,” Stansbury continued. “There are unredacted notes that exist in the DOJ and FBI files that have not been released to the public.”

Stansbury was likely referring to this woman. A 10-page, 2019 memo from the FBI about its four interviews with her has been released. It includes allegations that Trump forced her to give him a blow job, then struck her after she “bit the shit out of” his penis. That happened sometime during her even more sickening abuse from Epstein while she was between the ages of 13 and 15.

“We don't know what the FBI conclusions were, but certainly there's nothing in the files that exonerates the president,” Stansbury added.

Stansbury also spoke of a 2009 lawsuit by a now-woman who alleged Trump had raped her at Jeffrey Epstein’s house when she was a minor. “When she tried to pursue that case and pursue a deposition, she actually filed a restraining order against both Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein because she was frightened for her life,” Stansbury said.

This seems to be a different case from a woman's lawsuit, filed in 2016, that accused then-candidate Trump of raping her when she was 13.

But Stansbury hinted she knows of more allegations against Trump. “I can tell you that I interact regularly with both the survivors and representatives of the survivors,” she said. “There are survivors out there who have allegations against the president, who are afraid to come forward and to tell their stories in their voices today because of the obvious consequences.”

“We need to know what the FBI had, and the president needs to sit down in front of the committee under oath and be deposed and asked the hard questions, because he has not been asked the questions under oath.”