Gossip Blog Covers Trump Child Rape Claims That Media Ignores

Gossip guru Perez Hilton covers the allegations that Trump raped a 13-year-old girl in 1994. But the mainstream media remains silent, ignoring Katie Johnson's court case. The media pundits are melting down over Biden's age. But the same outlets disregard court records with claims the GOP presidential nominee for violently raped a child.

British outlet The Independent reported "Trump threatened to kill" 13-year-old Johnson if she reported him. The Guardian reported Johnson dropped her lawsuit against Trump days before the 2016 election.

Trigger Warning: Details About Katie Johnson's Lawsuit Are Disturbing

Gossip guru Perez Hilton reports on Katie Johnson's allegations she was raped by Trump when she was 13. Hilton reports Katie said Trump forced her to perform other sexual acts three times before violently raping her in 1994. Hilton wrote that court documents claimed “tied [Katie] to a bed”, “exposed himself”, then “proceeded to forcibly rape” the 13-year-old virgin.

Court document:

“During the course of this savage sexual attack, Plaintiff loudly pleaded with Defendant Trump to stop but with no effect.”

Hilton wrote that the 13-year-old begged for Trump to wear a condom, but 2024 GOP presidential nominee hit her.

Court Document:

“Defendant Trump responded to Plaintiff’s pleas by violently striking Plaintiff Johnson in the face with his open hand and screaming that ‘he would do whatever he wanted’ as he refused to wear protection.”

Hilton noted Katie testified that she was crying after the attack and 13-year-old asked what would happen if she got pregnant. Trump threw some money at her, telling her “to get a f**king abortion."

The gossip blogger wrote, "The guy who a few years later would spearhead the overturning of Roe v Wade with his sneaky Supreme Court nominations."

You can read all the court documents yourself here.

Everyone should call out media about this story! If an independent company like Perez Hilton is brave enough to write about Katie Johnson, the mega corporations should too. It's their job. Congressman Ted Lieu called out media outlets today about the Trump-Epstein stories.

Ted Lieu: "Something I've heard that doesn't seem to be getting covered is the Epstein files ... Donald Trump is all over this ... y'all might want to look at that." pic.twitter.com/dh5mK1rHxX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2024

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.