REMINDER: Trump Is Only Trying To Change The Subject From His Pal Epstein

Donald Trump would rather we talk about his racist comments this weekend than think about these stories about Jeffrey Epstein. We know for a fact that he and his team actually brainstorm outrageous statements he can use to distract at important moments:

Jeffrey Epstein, who said he used Trump's modeling business as his inspiration, used his own modeling business as a pipeline for coerced sex.

Just like Trump, Epstein paid off potential witnesses.

We know that Epstein lied about his wealth, and is suspected of blackmail. Check! (I seem to be the only person who remembers Trump bragging about how he collected dirt from politicians and celebrities by letting them use his golf course properties for rendezvous.)

We know they co-hosted creepy parties where Trump and Epstein were the only men in a room full of models.

At a party that included girls as young as 14, a 17-year-old described Trump as a "predator" toward young woman and compared him to a shark.

"Only" 24 women have publicly accused Trump of sexual assault. He's gonna have to bring up those numbers, because in the week since the FBI press conference, 30+ more Epstein accusers have come forward. You know how Trump needs to be No. 1!

Wow from @TimOBrien: "I spent about two years, a lot of time with Trump in the mid-2000s, and he routinely talked about Jeffrey Epstein as someone he admired, he felt they were in sync...He liked that he was free to pursue women whenever he wanted to" https://t.co/DUWNaDu3Zj — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) July 13, 2019

The New York Times is reporting that President Trump hosted a party in Palm Beach, Florida in 1992 with just Jeffrey Epstein and 28 ‘calendar girls.’ https://t.co/bHzAU1lupP — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 15, 2019

Just now on @MSNBC when @JohnJHarwood brought up @realDonaldTrump’s Epstein connection, @KasieDC went whoa, don’t suggest Trump’s as bad as Epstein.



But while Trump hasn’t been convicted, seems to me the rapes & assaults of which he’s been accused put him in a nearby league. — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) July 15, 2019

Let’s back up. So Trump knew someone was a predator of children and the hero move all his defenders are citing was to throw Epstein out of his dumb club. Not call the police. That’s it. That’s the defense.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 15, 2019

3/ The sexual assault allegation against Trump that was dropped during the campaign—the victim feared for her life—claimed that Trump and Epstein raped her at a party at Epstein’s house in 1994:https://t.co/HNLHxyF9RT — Greg Olear (@gregolear) July 15, 2019

Trump is pulling this to get the attention off of #Epstein and his own rape of a child.



Let's not let him get away with that. pic.twitter.com/FrUbIONdQU — Rodney Caston (@RodneyCaston) July 15, 2019

Catching folks up to speed:



On Friday, prosecutors spotted curious timing between the Miami Herald's exposé and payments to possibly co-conspirators in Florida. Two days after the series, a $100,000 wire; three days after that, $250,000 to someone else. https://t.co/EmvrfuIRvv — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 15, 2019

So while of course it is a terrible thing that Trump told congressional women of color to "go back" to their own countries, it is hardly news that Donald Trump is a racist, or that he's pushing ethnic cleansing in America.

It does seem to be news, however, that the president of the United States is closely associated with a sex criminal who is now charged in an entirely new set of crimes. Trump seems to want desperately to change the subject -- which is why we shouldn't let it happen.

Don't let this all fall down the memory hole. It would be the irony of ironies if, after all the illegal and impeachable crimes Trump seems to have committed, it's his inability to keep his spotted mushroom to himself that takes him down.