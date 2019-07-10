Alex Acosta Weirdly Pretends Child Rape Charges Would Involve 'Victim Shaming'

The worst part of the whole Jeffrey Epstein/Alex Acosta sweetheart deal is that young girls were manipulated and used until Jeffrey Epstein finally decided to rape them, yet no official will come out and say that when discussing the sweetheart deal Alex Acosta approved without ever notifying Epstein's rape victims. It is as if by not saying the word "rape" they can look away from the harm and damage done, and that is exactly how Epstein approached his command performance at a press conference earlier Wednesday.

Here's his excuse in a nutshell, as stated in the presser with many more words: I, Alex Acosta, saw that the Palm Beach prosecutor was cutting a terrible deal, so we stepped in and offered a slightly less terrible deal. He delivered this excuses in an emotionless monotone.

In the clip above, he excuses the lack of prosecutorial fervor for actually trying Epstein and putting him in jail. Earlier in the press conference, he said his only message to other Epstein victims was to "come forward." The victim who was interviewed this morning did finally come forward, Acosta shamed her by saying she should have come forward sooner.

When a journalist pinned him down on this, specifically asking why he should when nothing came it, Epstein tried to answer by scrunching up time, so that suddenly 2006 was just like 1951, where child rape victims were run out of town on a rail.

"And it became clear that they were going to receive money if he was convicted, how that would impeach their credibility," Acosta explained. "And today that would proceed very differently because the victim shaming is just not accepted, but the circumstances of trials and with juries would consider 12 years ago was different and so these were the judgments that were made."

He really is saying that society viewed child rape in 2006 as something to shame the child for?

It was rape. And if he was so proud of the plea deal he got then why didn't he notify the victims BEFORE the sentence was a done deal, instead of afterward?

↓ Story continues below ↓

The entire press conference was a huge waste of time. It was clear he was serving up a batch of excuses for what can only be described as a disastrous, wretched, ill-advised and stupid deal with the devil. As a consolation, though, Acosta offered up the helpful excuse that at least the Southern District of New York is prosecuting him now.