'You're Being Outspent Five To One': Fox News Host Confronts Florida GOP Candidate

Fox News host Griff Jenkins confronted a Republican candidate running for former Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) vacated congressional seat after Democrats dramatically outspent him in the race.

"There's only two ways to run in a campaign, and that is either behind or scared," GOP candidate Jimmy Patronis explained to Jenkins on Sunday. "And we are running hard."

The Fox News host noted that Republicans were "worried about turnout" in Tuesday's race.

"You're being outspent five to one, it looks like," Jenkins said. "You've raised just over 3 million, whereas [Democrat Gay Valimont] has raised some 16 million."

"But yeah, look, she is going to have access to more resources because the Democrats have nowhere else to send their money," Patronis opined. "But that's why it's so important, so important that people realize you're not going to get a ballot in the mail this late in the game."

"You have to show up on Tuesday. You have to vote," he added. "You have to send Jimmy Patronis to Washington, D.C. to help President Trump."

Valimont later explained her success in fundraising to Jenkins.

"We've raised a lot of money because a lot of people want balance in Congress," she said.