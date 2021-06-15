Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Florida Congressional Candidate Claims Her Opponents Are Trying To Have Her Killed

Anna Paulina Luna obtained a stalking injunction against one of her potential Republican opponents in FL-13.
By Ed Scarce
Florida Congressional Candidate Claims Her Opponents Are Trying To Have Her Killed
Image from: Facebook

Not surprisingly, Paulina Luna makes frequent appearances on Fox News, OAN, and Newsmax. She's also tight with the equally nuts Matt Gaetz.

Source: Tampa Bay Times

Anna Paulina Luna, a candidate for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, has obtained a stalking injunction against one of her soon-to-be opponents, saying he and two other potential candidates conspired to kill her.

Luna previously ran against Charlie Crist in 2020 for the seat that covers southern Pinellas County and lost. She obtained the temporary injunction against William Braddock, a 37-year-old St. Petersburg resident who said he plans to register Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission as a Republican candidate for the congressional seat.

“Ms. Luna has no comment at this time due to multiple ongoing law enforcement investigations of this matter,” said James Blair, a spokesperson for Luna. “Those investigations are based upon Mr. Braddock’s own threats and actions, and we are confident the facts will be public at the appropriate time.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team