Florida Congressional Candidate Claims Her Opponents Are Trying To Have Her Killed

Not surprisingly, Paulina Luna makes frequent appearances on Fox News, OAN, and Newsmax. She's also tight with the equally nuts Matt Gaetz.

Source: Tampa Bay Times

Anna Paulina Luna, a candidate for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, has obtained a stalking injunction against one of her soon-to-be opponents, saying he and two other potential candidates conspired to kill her.

Luna previously ran against Charlie Crist in 2020 for the seat that covers southern Pinellas County and lost. She obtained the temporary injunction against William Braddock, a 37-year-old St. Petersburg resident who said he plans to register Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission as a Republican candidate for the congressional seat.

“Ms. Luna has no comment at this time due to multiple ongoing law enforcement investigations of this matter,” said James Blair, a spokesperson for Luna. “Those investigations are based upon Mr. Braddock’s own threats and actions, and we are confident the facts will be public at the appropriate time.”