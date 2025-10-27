Russia Buys Another Congresswoman

One would think that representatives of the Russian government (meaning, Vladimir Putin) would be completely toxic to American politicians. Sadly, that does not seem to be the case with Donald Trump in office. Today, we were treated to this disgusting spectacle. One wonders what price she commanded.

Source: Kyiv Post

U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a right-wing Republican from the state of Florida, will meet with Russian Envoy Kirill Dmitriev in October to "foster...conversations of peace and trade" between the U.S. and Washington, Luna announced Oct. 8.

Luna, a staunch supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump's MAGA movement, has consistently opposed American aid to Ukraine. In 2023, she co-sponsored the "Ukraine Fatigue Resolution," a congressional bill demanding an end to U.S. military and financial support to Kyiv.

Luna announced that she has confirmed a meeting with Dmitriev later this month, though she did not disclose the date of their meeting. Dmitriev, the Kyiv-born head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, was appointed by Putin as special envoy for economic affairs to lead Moscow's outreach to the Trump administration.

"It is important, not just for my fellow Americans, but to the world, that we continue to foster the relationship and conversations of peace and trade between Russia and the United States as President Trump has so openly called for," Luna wrote on X.

"Our two countries do not need to be enemies. Allies in trade benefit everyone. I know I am not the only member of Congress or American who believes that maintaining this open dialogue is essential."