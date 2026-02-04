GOP Candidate Makes Tinder Account To 'Meet Young Female Voters Where They Are'

When you're a long shot, I suppose some people will try anything to get attention. Fishback also has a history of racist tweets to stir the pot. Most legitimate pollsters give him little chance, with Byron Donalds the clear favorite, but at least one polling outfit (Patriot Polling) made Fishback competitive, despite or because of the sleaze.

Source: Fox News

A Republican candidate for governor in Florida announced on Monday that he launched a Tinder account so that he can campaign to young female voters in the Sunshine State.

James Fishback, a 31-year-old investment firm CEO, shared his latest campaign move on X.

"I’ve joined @Tinder to meet young female voters where they are, and share my plan to make it easier for them to get married, buy a home, and raise a family," he wrote.

He added a screenshot of the profile that showed: "My hottest take is … Florida should offer paid maternity leave to all moms."

Less than an hour later, Fishback added an update: "i ran out of likes. could someone donate so i can get tinder plus?"

Fishback is running to succeed term-limited Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.