DeSantis Has Peaceful Citizen Arrested And 'Detained' For No Reason

This is what fascist leaders do to their public to instill fear in them.
By John AmatoJanuary 4, 2022

A peaceful elderly Black man was hauled out in handcuffs before Gov. DeSantis held his first public press conference in three weeks. There was no reason other than he may not have been a DeSantis sycophant.

DeSantis showed what he's capable of doing as he builds his private secret police force to enforce his actions.

Ben Frazier told a DeSantis staffer that this is a public building and he and some friends don't plan to move.

That staffer then tried to usher him out before the press conference but he resisted.

"Why should I leave?" he asked. "You're having a private press conference with a public official on public property."

DeSantis will not allow anyone who isn't a True Believer attend his press conferences.

Frazier was then forced to defend his right to attend the press conference to another staffer or security person in video captured by a Florida channel..

"You are attempting to stop us from gathering peaceably in a public building.," Frazier objected. "This is appalling and absurd. This is a public meeting, this is a public official, this is a public building."

"We have a right to be here and we are not moving," he insisted.

Finally, in the video at the top, you see Ben being handcuffed and hauled away for no apparent reason.

"Why am I being handcuffed?" he asked. "I have not done anything to anyone. Why am I being handcuffed? Why am being handcuffed Sgt. Gerald? Am I being arrested? Am I being arrested?"

A person responded by saying, "You're being detained."

Detained for what cause?

Even the appearance of disliking Ron DeSantis is enough for peaceful citizens to be handcuffed, hauled away, and detained.

Does that seem legal?

Fascists do what fascists do, but now when Republicans take SS type actions, they claim you are the actual destroyer of democracy.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue