Oh, Ferfuckssake: Matt Gaetz ‘Starting To Think About’ Run For Governor

Things didn't work out for Matt Gaetz in his bid to head the DOJ, so it was reported earlier this month that the scandal-plagued former Florida lawmaker was to host a show at One America News Network (OAN).

And now, during an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Gaetz said that he’s “starting to think about” running for Governor of Florida in 2026. Oh, how neat. He can do his far-right show from the Governor's mansion.

Weeks after the release of a congressional report on sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz, the former U.S. representative told the Tampa Bay Times he’s “starting to think about running for governor” in 2026. Chief among Gaetz’s stated policy concerns? The insurance crisis. “I have a compelling vision for the state,” Gaetz said. “I understand how to fix the insurance problem, and it’s not to hand the keys to the state over to the insurance industry. If I run, I would be the most pro-consumer candidate on the Republican side.” With the election 22 months out, Gaetz said he needs more time to pray about whether to seek Florida’s highest office and more time to discuss it with his wife, Ginger. But Gaetz openly mulling a run is nonetheless noteworthy. He is one of the most popular figures among the MAGA base. His support for economic populism and cannabis legalization — to say nothing of his personal controversies — would make him a unique Republican candidate. He’s also one of the most reviled Republicans in the country by Democrats. When he got Trump’s nod to serve as attorney general, Florida Democratic Party chairperson Nikki Fried called Gaetz a “chaos agent who cares about nothing but his own personal power.”

Gaetz is loathed by Republicans, too. He made very few friends in Washington with his antics. Donald is set to turn the White House into a swamp-filled circus from hell featuring an adjudicated rapist as Prissydent. So, go for it, Gaetz. Florida moms need to hide their daughters, though.

He is an unserious politician: