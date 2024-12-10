Matt Gaetz To Star In His Own Nighttime Talk Show On OAN

Now that he knows he won't be head of the DOJ, Matt Gaetz has a found a new home: He's going to be a far-right broadcaster One America News Network! Should be, uh, interesting. Via Politico:

The former lawmaker from Florida's Panhandle and MAGA provocateur will soon host his own hourlong political talk show on OAN, which heavily supports President-elect Donald Trump. OAN promoted the show in a series of graphics on Tuesday and called Gaetz a "powerhouse" in a release, describing the hire as a "mega MAGA investment" that will air weeknights at 9 p.m.

It is yet another high-profile, public platform for Gaetz, a firebrand Republican who made no shortage of enemies in the House before President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to nominate him to be attorney general. Gaetz immediately resigned from the House after Trump's announcement, a move that also came just before the House Ethics Committee planned to meet regarding a probe into allegations against him regarding illegal drug use and sex with a 17-year-old.

Gaetz has consistently denied the allegations and a Department of Justice investigation into him resulted in no charges. But the accusations quickly dogged his confirmation process, prompting him to drop out of consideration one week after Trump first announced plans to nominate him. The early withdrawal precluded what would have been a deeply personal and brutal confirmation hearing.