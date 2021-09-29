Not The Onion: Fox Fearmongers Over 'Caravan' 1000 Miles Away!

Resident Fox News xenophobe Griff Jenkins pulled out his "OMG CARAVAN!" hat from 2016 for a Fox News segment that seemed designed to specifically provide a "look over there!" story to help Fox ignore the actual news that the January 6 insurrection was a planned and funded coup attempt, and that the Republican Party is holding a bomb over the US economy for political spite.

And hey, Griff looked like an idiot on a weird raft crying that there are no immigration agents stopping people at the Mexico border. And by "border," he means Mexico's southernmost border.. next to Guatemala.

Jenkins was featured on America's Newsroom and got his few minutes of fame by floating along and balancing in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, which is over 1000 miles from El Paso, Texas.

"You can see all of the crossings happening all day long, everyday, twenty-four hours a day," Jenkins whined.

Stoking hate and fear against brown people is always on Fox News' docket.

It's disgusting.

How'd that work for #ToadstoolTrump in the 2018 midterms?