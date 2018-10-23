Fox News' Griff Jenkins Stalks Migrant Family At Border

Fox News has no shame and it looks like Bill Shine, Trump's new Communications Director, is still running the network as the midterms approach.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins was hiding in the weeds like a troll, stalking a family of migrants trying to get to the U.S.

And at the right moment, he jumped out and harassed them.

Griff whispered to Fox and Friends, "We’ve been out here in the bushes waiting to witness one of these crossings.”

What a guy.

The Honduran caravan is still 1100 miles away or so they say, but be very afraid because the invasion has begun and your children are not safe.

They may have pink eye too.

Griff had his moment in the sun and sprung his trap, "Why are you trying to cross in America, illegally?"

The Fox News chyron blared: Griff Griff Foils Illegals’ Attempt to Cross Border.

Jenkins continued with his crackerjack reporting, "We seemed to have foiled this attempt. But officials tell us he’s probably going to look for another spot."

Then Jenkins caught up with a family and harassed them, " Why did you come, I'm asking."

A woman responded, in not too bad English saying, "The situation of Honduran."

"What are the conditions there?"

She replied, "You cannot have work there cause the criminals always will get your money."

Fox cut back to his report and just to make sure their viewers didn't feel too sorry for this family, Jenkins almost yelling said, "But they're not all women and children."

"In the last forty-eight hours a man wanted for murder in South Carolina was arrested here along with another member of the 18th Street violent gang."

Way to go you piece of shite.

Fox News has always been a Republican tool, but under Trump they've become GOPTV with a heavy white nationalist twist.

Truly horrific and disgusting propaganda in service to nativism and white supremacy.