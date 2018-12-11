Fox Host Smacks Smug Jason Chaffetz' Lies: 'No Evidence, None, None, None!'

Fox News' Marie Harf smacked the smugness out of Jason Chaffetz after he made several bogus claims against Democrats, including that they were supporting the Honduran caravan to illegally enter the US.

That's the way to handle conspiracy theorists.

The panel members, including former Congressman Chaffetz, on Fox News' Outnumbered broke into several arguments after the bizarre Trump, Pelosi and Chuck Schumer televised negotiations over the border wall, but none topped this one.

After Trump's crazy reality show finished, Pelosi and Schumer held a short post press conference highlighting how they outfoxed Donald. At the conclusion Nancy Pelosi slapped Fox News for making faulty claims about them not wanting transparency.

Co-host Harris Faulkner passed it to Chaffetz and and he immediately promoted moronic conspiracy theories against the Democratic Party.

After saying he didn't buy the Democrats' desire for border security, Chaffetz began his hijinks.

"They wanted to shut down ICE, they were encouraging on the caravan," he claimed.

Marie Harf cut him off, saying, “That’s not true. Neither of those things are true.”

“It is absolutely true!” screamed Chaffetz. “It is 100 percent true! It is human trafficking!”

Harf asked politely whether she could get a word in edgewise, causing Chaffetz to retreat to the preschool tactic of pointing his finger at her.

“You were the one that interrupted me!” he whined.

Can someone get him a hanky? Maybe his blanky too?

"Because you said things that aren't accurate," Harf replied.

Faulkner jumped in. “You interrupted a former Congressman and he’s calling you on it,” she purred, as if Chaffetz deserved respect while he was spreading lies.

“When he says things that aren’t accurate on TV, I’m going to interrupt you” Harf said pointing to Chaffetz.

“What’s inaccurate?” Chaffetz asked, as if he didn't know what he was spewing was BS.

“The Democratic caucus does not support shutting down ICE,. Individual members talk about it, the caucus does not.”

Idiotic Jason replied, "You didn't hear any Republicans talking about that."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Unperturbed, she continued, “Second, the Democratic party is not supporting the caravan, that is a conspiracy theory that has been repeatedly debunked online, do not repeat it for our viewers.”

Chaffetz came back for more. “Well, I wholeheartedly believe, in my heart –”

Harf smacked back again. “There’s no evidence! In your heart you might feel that, there’s no evidence. No evidence, no evidence, none, none.”

Nevertheless, Chaffetz persisted. "That's just not true," he countered without much conviction.

Nobody cares what is in your heart, Jason, especially when you make up facts and promote conspiracy theories based on lies and feelings.

Harf demonstrated how to talk to an imbecile on television debating politics.