John Larson BLASTS ELON MUSK For Refusing To Testify

I've rarely seen this kind of righteous fury from a Democrat. Good. We need more of it. MUCH MORE.

We all know the story, we decided we needed to be the adults, keep "norms" in place that no long exist--many have been gone on the GOP side for decades. So we lose battles we should win, lose messaging wars that are seemingly impossible not to win. Hold back on our passion for reasoned analysis that moves nobody...

And then there's John Larson in these two clips. One in the House, one at a rally. Please Democrats learn from this. This is anger. Raw emotion. This is what Americans want to see--that you, our elected officials are as outraged by the gauche, gross, cruel, corrupt, incompetent, criminal behavior of the Republican Party under TrumpMusk as we are. Well, Rep. Larson sure channels that here.

I could say more...but you really just have to watch this one to get it. And, when you're done, please support independent media by going to our channel, Cliff's Edge, and supporting us by SUBSCRIBING.