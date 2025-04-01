John Larson BLASTS ELON MUSK For Refusing To Testify

I've rarely seen this kind of righteous fury from a Democrat. Good. We need more of it. MUCH MORE.
By Cliff SchecterApril 1, 2025

I've rarely seen this kind of righteous fury from a Democrat. Good. We need more of it. MUCH MORE.

We all know the story, we decided we needed to be the adults, keep "norms" in place that no long exist--many have been gone on the GOP side for decades. So we lose battles we should win, lose messaging wars that are seemingly impossible not to win. Hold back on our passion for reasoned analysis that moves nobody...

And then there's John Larson in these two clips. One in the House, one at a rally. Please Democrats learn from this. This is anger. Raw emotion. This is what Americans want to see--that you, our elected officials are as outraged by the gauche, gross, cruel, corrupt, incompetent, criminal behavior of the Republican Party under TrumpMusk as we are. Well, Rep. Larson sure channels that here.

I could say more...but you really just have to watch this one to get it. And, when you're done, please support independent media by going to our channel, Cliff's Edge, and supporting us by SUBSCRIBING.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon