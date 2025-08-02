Embattled Ryan Walters Wants Liberals To Take MAGA Tests To Qualify As Teachers

Alleged porn hound (alleged!) Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters continues to promote his white Christian and pro-Trump agenda onto the children of Oklahoma by announcing he's requiring teachers from liberal-leaning states to take a test to make sure they meet the MAGA cult's approval.

Oklahoma is experiencing a massive teacher shortage so they're offering payoffs for teachers to move in, but they must pass a MAGA purity test first.

Maybe the teacher shortage continues because of assholes like Walters?

Walters is embroiled in a naked lady issue and is now claiming the Governor of Oklahoma set him up.

WALTERS: One of the things that we did in Oklahoma was we put an emphasis for getting the best teachers in the country here. So we offered the largest signing bonuses for teachers in the country. If you're in the top 10% of teachers in the country, we give you $50,000 [to move to] Oklahoma. So we've seen teachers come from blue states, red states, all over to come to Oklahoma. They especially are fleeing the teachers unions, the grip that they've had on them in these blue states. And so one of the things that we wanted to do is, first of all, make sure that they're a great teacher, right? And number two, make sure we're not getting these woke, indoctrinating social justice warriors in the classroom. -- So we are going to ensure before you enter into our classrooms, you've taken a test, a certification test here to show you're not going to push that nonsense onto our kids. So we are seeing teachers come from all over the country to Oklahoma, fleeing teachers unions, fleeing blue states, but we are absolutely not going to allow indoctrinators into our classroom.

Every day I see scores and scores of teachers leaving California and New York to go to the prairies of Oklahoma looking for jobs because of the Teacher's Union? What a dumb fuck.

The video is at foxnews.com

PS. Walter's conservative "alternative teachers' union" is...suspect.