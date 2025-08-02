C&L's Late Night Music Club With Chapple Roan: 'The Subway'

An exceptional video and song.
By John AmatoAugust 2, 2025

Grammy winner Chapple Roan released a new song and video on Friday and it's massive.

Rolling Stone:

Chappell Roan breaks down seeing her ex on public transit on her new song “The Subway,” which dropped Thursday. The ballad has been a highly anticipated song for her fans ever since she began singing it during her live sets last summer.

“I’m very proud of this song & what a journey she has been on. I first played it at gov ball when I was painted green as lady liberty and in the past have played new songs live to feel them out,” Roan wrote on Instagram after its release. “Obviously not knowing this really chaotic year would follow the performance, it didn’t really leave me the time to build the world the song deserved. But finally, we are here.”

Variety, "Chappell says in the press release announcing the video, “The cliche of “the girl that got away” barely scratches the surface for me with this song. I wrote it as I was stumbling around New York with a broken heart and I kept envisioning us on every street, fire escape, coffee shop, park and yes… the subway.”

I'm glad to see her use the NYC subways...

Open Thread...

