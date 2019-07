Though Matt Johnson kept his role as singer, primary songwriter, frontman and guitarist of The The, he formed a full studio band for the recording of the 1989 release Mind Bomb. Among the members were Johnny Marr of the Smiths. Johnson had known Marr since the early 1980s and tried to get him in the band before, but then the Smiths got big and Marr had a full plate.

Mind Bomb was released 30 years ago this week.

