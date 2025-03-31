John Lithgow Reads From 'On Tyranny'

Twenty Lessons, read by John Lithgow from Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny.”

John Amato adds: John Lithgow is terrifying in a new movie I watched over the weekend on Shudder called "The Rule of Jenny Pen."

Rush stars as the honorable Judge Stefan Mortensen, who finds himself at Royal Pine Mews Care Home after suffering a debilitating stroke. His roommate is legendary rugby gunner Tony Garfield (George Henare), but Mortensen isn’t keen to make friends. He’s convinced he’ll rehabilitate, then move back to the big city—lofty ambitions from someone reliant on a wheelchair and lacking half his body’s essential motor functions. To make matters worse, Mortensen learns the population has an antagonist: Lithgow’s Dave Crealy. The faking dementia patient makes rounds each night and torments residents, making them worship his rubbish hand puppet. Either you accept Jenny Pen as your god or endure Crealy’s wrath