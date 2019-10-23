Colbert's Surprise Visitor Last Night Sets The Ukraine Record Straight

Colbert talked about Rudy Giuliani's Ukrainian pals who were recently arrested.

"Connecting these guys to Giuliani, unless you count the photos of them smoking cigars together, this video of them drinking together in the Trump Hotel, and the fact that Giuliani was paid $500,000 by their company, which is called -- and this is real -- Fraud Guarantee," Colbert said. "He even did a little work for their retail outfit, Crime-Mart."

He then introduced John Lithgow as a pretty good Giuliani impressionist.

"Mr. Mayor, how do you respond to critics who say that you were traveling the world pushing debunked conspiracies as part of a scheme to help the president's reelection?"

"That's ridiculous, Stephen. I was simply bringing the American people the truth about the Bidens. And that's not all. I now have reason to believe that the 2016 election was not hacked by the Russians. It was hacked by Hunter Biden, who is actually a 'Men in Black' style alien, being operated by a tiny Hillary Clinton in his neck," Lithgow said.

Colbert asked the fake Giuliani if he had any proof of his assertions.

"I'm not falling into the proof trap!" he said.