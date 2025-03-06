Trump And Bondi Are Trying To Take Over The D.C. Bar Association

Remember the story a few weeks ago where Trump lawyers tried to gin up a criminal investigation and freeze EPA grant funds from the Biden administration? And not one, but two career prosecutors resigned and refused to pursue the case?

Ed Martin, the MAGAt who helped organize the Stop The Steal movement, is now the head of the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office, and he was the man behind this fake scandal. Many prominent attorneys were so shocked by this attempted frame up, they suggested Martin should be disbarred.

See if you can connect these dots in this letter that's going around in D.C.:

"Hi DC lawyer friends:

Trump/Pam Bondi loyalists are currently making a bid to take over the DC Bar: Her brother is running for President and Alicia Long (who I believe is US Attorney Ed Martin's chief deputy right now) is running for Treasurer. The bar has a big role in licensing and discipline, so very worth paying attention to, and if, like me, you have never thought about DC Bar elections before, this may be the year to cast your vote/tell a friend. Voting opens April 15, here's what the website says about it: The 2025 D.C. Bar general and Communities elections will run from April 15 to June 4. Voting is exclusively online. Eligible voters (all active D.C. Bar members in good standing as of February 28) will receive an email link to the general election ballot, as well as to the ballots for their D.C. Bar Communities, from Direct Vote (via Survey & Ballot Systems), an independent vendor administering the 2025 D.C. Bar elections."

Basically, if you know any attorneys in the D.C. Bar, please forward this to them. Let's stop these evil bastards.