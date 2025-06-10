BLOWOUT: Turnout Crushes Brad Bondi's Plan To Take Over D.C. Bar

Trump wanted Pam's brother in there to protect Trump attorneys from disbarment.
BLOWOUT: Turnout Crushes Brad Bondi's Plan To Take Over D.C. Bar
Brad and Tandy Bondi.Credit: Facebook
By Susie MadrakJune 10, 2025

Members of the D.C. Bar Association turned out the vote in record numbers to crush the efforts of Brad Bondi, brother of Pam Bondi, to lead one of the largest and most influential bar associations in the country. His campaign was seen as a buffer to prevent disbarment of Trump allies. Via MSNBC.com:

On Monday, the group announced its members had chosen attorney Diane Seltzer as its next president. Seltzer secured 90.9% of the vote to Brad Bondi’s 9.1%. This year’s elections marked a record voter turnout, according to the organization, with almost 37,000 members casting their ballots as of June 3 — more than 41% of all eligible voters. That’s a significant jump from last year, which boasted just more than 8% turnout.

Brad Bondi, a partner at the white-collar criminal defense firm Paul Hastings, had previously represented the Trump Media & Technology Group and one-time Trump advisor Elon Musk.

The race became the subject of national attention after Brad Bondi threw his hat into the ring in March. While he pledged to protect the D.C. Bar from being politicized, some critics feared his close ties to Trump could transform the nonpartisan body into a tool of retribution for the administration.

[...] In a statement, Seltzer said her election means “we have a Bar full of lawyers who care about making sure their leadership reflects their values, which are maintaining the rule of law, being able to practice law without fear of retaliation, and having a leader who is experienced and has the qualifications to be in that position.”

He lost by 82 points (91%-9%).

Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 2025-06-09T17:54:40.160Z

https://bsky.app/profile/jonhutson.bsky.social/post/3lr7c2ysezc2w

Brad Bondi, Pam Bondi's brother, lost in a massive blowout as his efforts to take over the DC Bar Association went down in a raging forest fire. He couldn't even get 10% of the vote. LOL.

Island Girl, Unapologetically Pro-Choice, Staunch Resister 💙 (@bluepolitico.bsky.social) 2025-06-09T18:18:40.269Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon