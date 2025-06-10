BLOWOUT: Turnout Crushes Brad Bondi's Plan To Take Over D.C. Bar

Members of the D.C. Bar Association turned out the vote in record numbers to crush the efforts of Brad Bondi, brother of Pam Bondi, to lead one of the largest and most influential bar associations in the country. His campaign was seen as a buffer to prevent disbarment of Trump allies. Via MSNBC.com:

On Monday, the group announced its members had chosen attorney Diane Seltzer as its next president. Seltzer secured 90.9% of the vote to Brad Bondi’s 9.1%. This year’s elections marked a record voter turnout, according to the organization, with almost 37,000 members casting their ballots as of June 3 — more than 41% of all eligible voters. That’s a significant jump from last year, which boasted just more than 8% turnout.

Brad Bondi, a partner at the white-collar criminal defense firm Paul Hastings, had previously represented the Trump Media & Technology Group and one-time Trump advisor Elon Musk.

The race became the subject of national attention after Brad Bondi threw his hat into the ring in March. While he pledged to protect the D.C. Bar from being politicized, some critics feared his close ties to Trump could transform the nonpartisan body into a tool of retribution for the administration.

[...] In a statement, Seltzer said her election means “we have a Bar full of lawyers who care about making sure their leadership reflects their values, which are maintaining the rule of law, being able to practice law without fear of retaliation, and having a leader who is experienced and has the qualifications to be in that position.”