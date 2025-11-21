Who Needs Competence When You Have Cronyism?

Oops! They did it again!

President Pedo and DOJ Barbie made another questionable appointment for a US Attorney. This time the appointee is Brad Schimel. Yes, that's right, the same Brad Schimel that got his butt handed to him to him, along with President Elmo, this past spring in an election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Originally, I thought that Schimel was still trying to get use of his kneepads, but it turned out he got the job through good, old-fashioned cronyism. Instead of waiting for a commission established by Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, Schimel just texted his old friend Pam Blondi:

Once the commission failed to find a candidate, Schimel said he reached out to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, whom he knows from their time as state attorneys general. Interim U.S. Attorneys are allowed to hold that role for 120 days, though the Trump administration has tried in other states to extend that period.

I'm seeing a pattern forming here. In 2018, when he was voted out of the Wisconsin Attorney General's office, then lame duck Governor Scott Walker appointed him to a circuit court judge position. Now, he loses another election and gets appointed to a gig as US Attorney.

Just like any other job in the Orange regime, you don't have to be good at anything but ass-kissing..

Meanwhile, Baldwin is livid about how this happened:

“Over the years, Senator Johnson and I have worked together to set up this commission because, despite our differences, it is how we can work together to make sure we have high quality, impartial, and experienced people serving the people of Wisconsin. Before today, Presidents of both parties have respected that. But today, President Trump blew it up and is ignoring Wisconsinites of all stripes. Brad Schimel was soundly rejected twice by Wisconsinites because they knew he would play politics with the law, not deliver justice fairly for everyone – and he has no business being a top prosecutor in Wisconsin. As President Trump politicizes our justice system, it is more important than ever that the people serving in the courts and on the bench are committed to upholding the rule of law, not loyalty to the President.”

RoJo was too busy kissing Trump's ass to comment.

Schimel is already hard at work on his first assignment, which is to try to save face for Bondi by asking the wrongly accused Judge Hannah Dugan to enter a plea deal for a crime she didn't commit.