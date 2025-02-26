President Elmo's PAC Needs A Full Audit

Last week, I reported that President Elmo and his PAC were dropping two thirds of a million dollars on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race for fellow fascist Brad Schimel. Since then, Elmo had doubled the amount and proved that he is as good at buying elections as he is doing government audits:

A political action group tied to Elon Musk that has sought to influence Wisconsin’s high stakes Supreme Court election canceled a social media ad this week after it featured the wrong person. The ad by the group Building America’s Future attempted to attack Dane County Judge Susan Crawford, the liberal candidate in the race. However the ad featured a photo of a different Susan Crawford. Instead of showing the judge, the ad, which attacked Crawford’s record on crime, featured former Harvard Law School Professor Susan P. Crawford. Derrick Honeyman, a spokesperson for Crawford’s campaign, said in a statement the ad was a “fraud.” “Maybe an audit is needed of the staff at Musk’s shady far-right group,” Honeyman said. “Wisconsinites shouldn’t trust a single thing from these guys.”

Maybe Elmo's PAC staff are former FOX employees?

Anyway, how much do you want to bet that Elmo has already gotten Schimel's reassurance on how he would rule in Elmo's lawsuit against Wisconsin so he can get more money for his self-destructing Teslas?