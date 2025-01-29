State Supreme Court Candidate Says We May Need A "Bloody Revolution"

Heartland Signal was able to get their hands on an audio recording of Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel at a meet-and-greet with the Adams County Republican Party. In the recording, you can hear Schimel making some alarming statements:

Last July, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel suggested that a “bloody revolution” would be needed to get freedom back from socialism in America. Schimel’s words came during a meet-and-greet hosted by the Republican Party of Adams County on July 6 last summer. The audio was provided to Heartland Signal on the condition of anonymity. “There’s other places that have had some degrees of freedom, but nothing like here [the United States],” Schimel said. “If we let this go, it’s gone. And you know what? To get it back, there has to be another bloody revolution. Because the socialists won’t give it up.” The conservative candidate also said socialism is used to consolidate money and power to the hands of the few before he accused the Obamas of being socialists. “With socialism, there’s a handful of people who have all the money and all the power, and everybody else is screwed,” Schimel said. “These people, the Obama, they know which side of that they’re on.”

Hmm. That sure as hell sounds like what we have now. Who knew that Trump and friends were socialists?

What really makes these comments pertinent is the large number of election deniers who have endorsed Schimel, including President Elmo Musky.

While Schimel has not made any statements about the legitimacy of the 2020 elections, he was very vocal in his support for The Orange Felon's right to pardon the insurrectionists. However, much later and after getting smacked around by the likes of former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn did he start singing a different tune, claiming that maybe the Felonious Fuhrer shouldn't have pardoned the violent insurrectionists.