Jasmine Crockett Takes GOP To The Woodshed For Blocking Musk Subpoena

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) didn't hold back on Republicans after blocking the subpoena for unelected dipshit billionaire Leon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world who has gotten his claws on the Treasury Department's payment system. Now, he can access our social security numbers and Medicare payment systems. Just wonderful.

"It feels as if y'all have just decided that y'all are gonna castrate your constitutional duty and hand it over to someone who is unelected," Crockett said. "It doesn't matter how many cheerleaders he had on the field campaigning for him. That doesn't mean that he gets to go in and sit atop any of our agencies."

"And the fact that we had a vote today, and we asked to bring him in because we have a constitutional duty, we all took our oath, and maybe some of y'all just don't take it seriously," the Texas Democrat continued.

"But I take it seriously when I take an oath to do a job, and my job is to look out and make sure that we don't have any kings or queens in this country," she added. "But it seems like y'all have decided that it's going to be Mr. King and his queen, and y'all can pick which one is which."

Congress is supposed to control the pursestrings, not some wealthy fatuous dickwad. And like the Stable Genius, he only hires the best (cough cough). Like this 19-year-old who calls himself 'Big Balls.'

