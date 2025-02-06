Across 50 States, Patriots Turned Out To Say No To Yambo, Elmo

Protesters waved signs denouncing Trump; Elmo Musk, the leader of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency; and Project 2025.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 6, 2025

I was greatly heartened by the large turnout in 50 state capitols yesterday to protest Trump policies -- yes, already. Via the Associated Press:

Demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration’s early actions, decrying everything from the president’s immigration crackdown to his rollback of transgender rights and a proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Protesters in Philadelphia and at state capitols in California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and beyond waved signs denouncing President Donald Trump; billionaire Elon Musk, the leader of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency; and Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society.

“I’m appalled by democracy’s changes in the last, well, specifically two weeks — but it started a long time ago,” Margaret Wilmeth said at a protest outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. “So I’m just trying to put a presence into resistance.”

The protests were a result of a movement that has organized online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Websites and accounts across social media issued calls for action, with messages such as “reject fascism” and “defend our democracy.”

#50501 Hopefully this is the beginning of something. From the @apnews.com⬇️

John Pappas (@pappjo.bsky.social) 2025-02-05T20:35:08.675Z

#protests #Sacramento #protest5050/1

Deborah H. (@openfrog.bsky.social) 2025-02-05T23:03:18.917Z

Protests Against Trump Build Momentum

Scott Dworkin (@dworkin.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T15:34:24.681Z

Lmaooo 😂 #Protests

✨Alex✨ (@alexskeets.bsky.social) 2025-02-05T21:22:06.569Z

Protests building around the country this week.

Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2025-02-06T01:44:35.495Z

Colorado understood the assignment!
#3E #ArrestMusk #Protests

John Connor (he/him) 🏳️‍🌈🚲🏙️ (@therealjohnconnor.bsky.social) 2025-02-05T23:12:16.422Z

