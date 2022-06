If there was any good news in yesterday’s Roe reversal by six radical conservatives (including two accused of sexual misconduct), it was the national expression of outrage and resistance.

A sampling:

People protest the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in front of U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.



📷 Brandon Bell / Getty Images https://t.co/Y7ZbXwb9mx pic.twitter.com/Bl0cUTwM9b — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 24, 2022

Following Friday's Supreme Court decision, House Democrats marched from the Capitol to the Supreme Court to protest abortion access. https://t.co/UFpgOCCreI pic.twitter.com/WOHYjKLyyO — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2022

Thousands of angry demonstrators return to Union Square Park protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade @lohud @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/9uQPbb8ey9 — Frank Becerra (@frankbecerrajr) June 25, 2022

Protesters shut down the freeway in Los Angeles:

protest marchers have shutdown the 110 fwy in #DTLA pic.twitter.com/AtrOe1Q66c — christina heller (@CHellerTVNews) June 25, 2022

Plenty turned out in middle America, too:

Big crowd at the protest in Little Rock tonight. I was surprised that there weren’t many counter protesters, just a couple of guys loudly reading Bible verses. That’s all I saw anyway! pic.twitter.com/ocdEVh9fUZ — Erica Sweeney (@ericapsweeney) June 25, 2022

Columbus:

This event started at 6pm and grew - speakers and cheering, lots of signs including some with strong language, and people sharing snacks and water pic.twitter.com/5orVPEWfI6 — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) June 24, 2022

This might give you a sense of how many Detroiters are out here protesting the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v Wade pic.twitter.com/mH25HiqlYF — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) June 24, 2022

March to protest #RoeVsWade overturn from supreme court



Dearborn Street, Chicago pic.twitter.com/uMP2e5bgjL — john j. kim (@jkimpictures) June 25, 2022

WATCH: “F*ck the court! F*ck the state! We must decide our fate!”



RALLIES in NASHVILLE & MEMPHIS in protest of the overturning of Roe today pic.twitter.com/BUzd7dB79x — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 25, 2022

This seems quite encouraging, too:

