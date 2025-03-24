Ex-Proud Boys Leader And J6er Has A Big Sad After Prison Release

Joe Biggs, the former Proud Boys leader, is having his fuck around and find out moment after Donald commuted his prison sentence. A prison guard took a minute to tell him before his release, “You're still gonna get screwed, you're not getting pardoned. You're only getting your sentence commuted, so you're still a terrorist," The Independent reports.

From there, things got worse for Biggs. The douche was found guilty on six criminal counts (including seditious conspiracy), and sentenced to 17 years in federal prison, but the 'law and order' co-president set him free, along with 1,500 people involved in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

And now, he's jobless and has lost his monthly pension and health care through the Veteran’s Affairs agency. All of that ended as a result of his conviction.

“I have PTSD, I have anxiety, I have sleeping issues. You throw in four years of combat, plus four years in prison, two years in solitary confinement — I'd like to be able to go to the doctor. I'd like to be able to talk to somebody and work on some stuff,” he told the outlet.

On Xitter, Biggs blames Nancy Pelosi in a pinned tweet (I'm not calling it X, OK?)

I fought for my country. I slayed terrorists for 2 years in Iraq and Afghanistan and now because I was set up by Pelosi for sedition I can't take care of my family. I just want what's mine. My VA benefits and my US Army retirement pay. That way I can stand on my own two feet. I don't want to have to ask people for financial help. I just want what is mine. I already served my country honorably in combat and at home. I'm not asking for millions. Just what I was promised for putting my life on the line.

“It’s like you’re out of jail, but you’re still in jail,” Biggs told The Independent about his feelings after being released. “Now I’m more of a burden on my family. I’m not bringing anything to the table.”

Daily Boulder reports:

Biggs reached out to MAGA leaders for help after his release, but feels ignored. “All they care about is having you on their show to sell their products,” he complains. The Trump administration hasn’t explained why some of the January 6 convicts were given commutations instead of pardons. For example, Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys leader who received the longest sentence of 22 years, was pardoned because he was not at the Capitol that day. Meanwhile, Biggs and others who were physically there received only commutations, not pardons. Biggs finds this unfair. “It blows my mind that people who were violent get pardons, but I get treated like a terrorist just for asking a cop for a bathroom,” he says.

That poor punkin'.

Even with all the legal trouble, Biggs insists his actions were not meant to overturn the election but were the result of being caught up in the crowd. However, prosecutors argue that he was a key figure in planning and leading the attack on the Capitol, even tearing down fences to help others break in. Despite video evidence and testimony from prosecutors, Biggs still denies he played a leading role. He says he was only inside the Capitol building for a few minutes and didn’t participate in violence.

Despite his claims to blame Democrats, Biggs, still a Trump supporter, posted a video from the west lawn of the Capitol where he stood alongside his fellow Proud Boys and said: “January 6 will be a day in infamy.” The very next day, Biggs was on a podcast, saying the attack was a “warning shot to the government –look, we started this country this way, and we’ll f***kin’ save it this way.”

Fuck your feelings, Biggs.